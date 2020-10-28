DBS Digital Exchange shows crypto has gone mainstream in Asia: JST Capital By Cointelegraph

DBS Digital Exchange shows crypto has gone mainstream in Asia: JST Capital
A now-deleted webpage announcing that Singapore’s largest bank is planning to launch a “digital exchange” supporting crypto asset trading is the latest sign of increasing institutional adoption of virtual currencies.
The document, which appeared briefly on the DBS website, announced the new exchange will support (BTC), Ether (ETH), (BCH), , (ETC), and (XRP), alongside the fiat currencies of Singapore, Japan, Hong Kong, and The United States. The announcement also noted plans to support asset-backed security tokens.
