David Harbour says Stranger Things audition felt like his last chance

David Harbour has said that his Stranger Things audition felt like a last chance, having grown tired with being a bit-part Hollywood player.

The actor plays the role of Jim Hopper in the hit Netflix sci-fi series.

Prior to winning the role on Stranger Things, Harbour appeared in small roles in films including Brokeback Mountain, Quantum of Solace and The Green Hornet.

Speaking to Cigar Aficionado, he revealed: “[Stranger Things] felt like a last at bat for me, and I was like, ‘If I’m going to do this, I’m really going to swing for the fences and put my whole soul into this thing.’

“I had gotten to a place in Hollywood where I was playing fifth and sixth on the call sheet,” he added. “It was good – I could make a living and could support a theatre career that allowed me to do more artistic kind of stuff, but I had really given up on the idea that I would be able to tell stories that I really cared about in TV or film.”

The fourth season of Stranger Things is currently in production, having been delayed earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Harbour is set to return as Hopper, even though his character was seemingly killed off at the end of Stranger Things’s third season.

A teaser revealed that Hopper is currently alive and (sort-of) well in Kamchatka, Russia.