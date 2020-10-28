Craig Parkinson Splits From Wife Susan Lynch After 12 Years of Marriage

WENN

The ‘Line of Duty’ actor is heading to splitville as he has parted ways with his actress wife, more than a year after the couple and their young son moved to the countryside.

Actors Craig Parkinson and Susan Lynch have called time on their 12-year marriage.

The 44-year-old, who starred as Detective Inspector Matthew ‘Dot’ Cottan in BBC crime series “Line of Duty“, separated from “Sex Education” star Susan last year (19), according to his dad Derek.

“Yes, they have split up. It’s very sad but Craig is okay, and people do know,” he told MailOnline. “They are trying to stay amicable, it’s just one of those things.”

A source also told the publication, “Craig and Susan kept their split very private but they parted ways last year. It has been completely amicable between them.”

“They have busy careers and are involved with separate ventures, they just grew apart and decided it would be stronger for their family if they were no longer married.”

Craig has also appeared in hit U.K. TV series’ “Whitechapel and Misfits” while Susan, 49, has television credits including “Happy Valley“, “Killing Eve“, and “Doctor Who“.

They share one child – a nine-year-old son.

In a January 2019 interview, Craig Parkinson talked about moving to countryside with Susan and their kid. “I didn’t want to raise a child in London. I wanted some more space and I wanted some greenery,” so he explained.

“She was a bit worried that I wouldn’t adapt to the countryside. I’m from the seaside and I’m kind of used to cities; I’ve been in London since I was 17. But I wouldn’t live anywhere but here now.”