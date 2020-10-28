Cowboys trade Everson Griffen to Lions

Even though Jerry Jones said recently that the Cowboys are more likely to be buyers than sellers at the trade deadline, Dallas has already dealt away one big-name player.

The Cowboys have agreed to trade pass-rusher Everson Griffen to the Detroit Lions in exchange for a conditional sixth-round draft pick, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media first reported.

Griffen, 32, did not generate a ton of interest this past offseason before signing a one-year, $6 million deal with Dallas. He has 2.5 sacks and 20 total tackles in seven games this season.

While he is not as productive as he was a few years ago, Griffen should still provide the Lions with a nice boost along their defensive front. He had eight sacks for the Minnesota Vikings last year and a career-high 13 back in 2017.