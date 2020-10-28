Ciara Celebrates Birthday by Flaunting Post-Baby Body Despite Still Having 35lbs to Lose

Instagram

The mother of three marks her 35th birthday by slipping into a sexy snakeskin dress and boots to show off the progress of losing her baby weight following pregnancy.

Ciara has just 35lbs of weight to lose to regain her pre-pregnancy figure.

The 35-year-old singer took to her Instagram page to share a snap of herself showcasing her figure in a green snakeskin dress and boots, as she told her fans that her weight loss journey is going well.

“35 & 35 more lbs to go…and I feel good!” she wrote alongside the image, after celebrating her 35th birthday on Sunday (25Oct20). “Loving the process and progress!”

In the caption of another snap from her birthday celebrations, Ciara wrote, “35 Years Feels Great! Feeling my youngest with a heart full of gratitude. A mind and soul full of wisdom. When I was younger, I never thought I would say this at this age, but ladies we really do get better with time. Embracing every step, everyday, every year. #Birthday.”

Ciara signed up as a celebrity WW ambassador after giving birth to baby son Win – her second child with husband Russell Wilson – in July (20).

Being pregnant during pandemic was hard, Ciara said. She had to take extra precautions when she left the house to protect her unborn child.

Explaining the safety measures she used when going for an ultrasound scan, she said in a previous interview, “I wanted to be really cautious. When the image of the baby came on the screen, I FaceTimed Russ in the car so that he could see.”

“I had a little ziplock bag of gloves for the appointment and then I had my mask. When I went from one room to the other, I switched to a new pair of gloves.”