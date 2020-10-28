Chrissy Teigen Returns to Social Media With Help From Daughter Luna

At one point, Teigen wrote that Jack’s “ashes are in a small box, waiting to be put into the soil of a tree in our new home, the one we got with his room in mind.”

“People say an experience like this creates a hole in your heart,” she added. “A hole was certainly made, but it was filled with the love of something I loved so much. It doesn’t feel empty, this space. It feels full.”

She also addressed the followers who criticized her for posting photos of the heartbreaking moment at the hospital, noting she had asked Legend to take the pictures “no matter how uncomfortable it was.”

“I knew I needed to know of this moment forever, the same way I needed to remember us kissing at the end of the aisle, the same way I needed to remember our tears of joy after Luna and Miles,” she wrote, referencing her daughter and her 2-year-old son. “And I absolutely knew I needed to share this story. I cannot express how little I care that you hate the photos. How little I care that it’s something you wouldn’t have done. I lived it, I chose to do it, and more than anything, these photos aren’t for anyone but the people who have lived this or are curious enough to wonder what something like this is like. These photos are only for the people who need them. The thoughts of others do not matter to me.”