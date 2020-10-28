Chrissy Teigen Addressed Post-Pregnancy Loss Photos Backlash

“I lived it. I chose to do it.”
Earlier this month, Chrissy Teigen revealed in a statement that she and John Legend lost their baby after weeks of Chrissy being hospitalized for pregnancy complications.
With the statement, Chrissy posted these heartbreaking photos of her in the hospital after suffering the pregnancy loss:
At the time, even though there was a huge outpouring of support for Chrissy and John, there were also people criticizing them for sharing the pictures.
On Tuesday, Chrissy opened up about the loss in an essay, where she detailed the experience.
“Here we were, just wheeled down to a new floor, me covered in a thin blanket to hide, knowing I was about to fully deliver what was supposed to be the 5th member of our beautiful family, a son, only to say goodbye moments later,” Chrissy wrote.
Chrissy also explained the photos. “Even as I write this now, I can feel the pain all over again. Oxygen was placed over my nose and mouth, and that was the first picture you saw. Utter and complete sadness.”
“I had asked my mom and John to take pictures, no matter how uncomfortable it was,” she continued. “I explained to a very hesitant John that I needed them, and that I did NOT want to have to ever ask. That he just had to do it.”
“He hated it. I could tell. It didn’t make sense to him at the time. But I knew I needed to know of this moment forever, the same way I needed to remember us kissing at the end of the aisle, the same way I needed to remember our tears of joy after Luna and Miles. And I absolutely knew I needed to share this story.”
As for the negativity some people gave her for posting the photos, Chrissy said she could care less.
“I cannot express how little I care that you hate the photos,” she said.
“How little I care that it’s something you wouldn’t have done. I lived it, I chose to do it, and more than anything, these photos aren’t for anyone but the people who have lived this or are curious enough to wonder what something like this is like.”
“These photos are only for the people who need them. The thoughts of others do not matter to me.”
I love that response. Thank you, Chrissy, for sharing your story. Sending you love.
❤️
