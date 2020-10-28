Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: When will Part Four arrive on Netflix?

Netflix announced on Monday that the horror series’ part four will stream on 31 December.

The platform also unveiled a first teaser for the new episodes, with Kiernan Shipka returning as the titular teenage witch.

Ross Lynch, Lucy Davis, Miranda Otto, Chance Perdomo, Lachlan Watson, Jaz Sinclair, Gavin Leatherwood, and Tati Gabrielle are reprising their respective roles as Harvey Kinkle, Hilda Spellman, Zelda Spellman, Ambrose Spellman, Theo Putnam, Roz Walker, Nick Scratch, and Prudence Blackwood.

The new clip features Sabrina and her friends doing what they do best: fending off evil forces that threaten their lives in the fictional town of Greendale.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, an adaptation of the Archie comic book series of the same name, debuted on Netflix in October 2018 and became a fan favourite.

A second part followed in April 2019, and a third, more discreetly received installment was unveiled in January this year.

It was revealed in July that the show would wrap up for good after a fourth and final chapter.

“Working on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been an incredible honor from day one. The cast, beginning with Kiernan as everyone’s favorite teen witch, has been an absolute joy. I am beyond thankful to the crew, writers, editors, assistants and everyone for pouring so much love into this dark dream of a show,” showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said at the time in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.