Chadwick Boseman’s Brother (48): I Have Cancer TOO!!

Kevin Boseman, the brother of later actor Chadwick Boseman, has revealed that he is two years in remission from his cancer battle, has learned.

“Today marks my official two-year remission,” Kevin wrote on his Instagram page. “I was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and underwent for rounds of chemotherapy.”

He continued, “I wanted to share because while it’s been a year of profound loss and tragedy for so many of us, this is good news. Something to smile about. Something to shout about.”

He continued: “I hope you’re smiling and shouting with me,” Kevin wrote in his health update. “Cancer is something most of us have no control over. We can only control our responses to it, which includes being proactive about our healthcare both physically and [mentally]. Tomorrow is not promised and early detection saves lives. Health is wealth. True wealth.”

We’re happy Kevin is doing well and wish him nothing but good health.

Here are some pics of Kevin: