Catherine Oxenberg Celebrates ‘Victory’ as NXIVM Founder Keith Raniere Gets 120 Years in Prison

The former ‘Dynasty’ star calls the disgraced self-improvement guru ‘monster’ after he professes his innocence in court before he’s handed down the sentence.

Catherine Oxenberg is celebrating after NXIVM founder Keith Raniere was sentenced to 120 years in prison. The actress, whose daughter India fell victim to the sex cult, took to Twitter to express her relief at the hefty sentence handed down to the cult leader.

“victory!!! the world is a safer place,” she posted on Twitter on Tuesday, October 27 in response to an article about the judge’s order. She also extended her gratitude to the District Attorney for bringing Keith to justice, writing, “U saved my daughter India and countless others, I am forever grateful. TY for putting this predator behind bars.”

Slamming Keith who has been maintaining his innocence throughout the trial proceedings Catherine reacted to a reporter’s tweet which reported, “Raniere professed his innocence in court, claimed the victims were lying in their statements and then said he was ‘deeply remorseful.’ ” Not buying his words, Catherine responded, “Only a monster would discredit his victims.. remorseful for what? himself? Typical sociopath.”

The former “Dynasty” star also reposted Jamie Lee Curtis‘ tweet which put the disgraced self-improvement guru in a blast. “Hey #KeithRaniere you pathetic piece of [s**t] Your own words and deeds did you in. ‘YOU are the source of all our punishment. YOU are the source of all our liability. YOU are the source of all our pain. YOU are the source of all our aloneness,’ ” the “Halloween (2018)” star wrote. “120 years of aloneness for you MF!”

Speaking to PEOPLE, Catherine says the sentence “is a victory on so many levels.” She adds, “Tragically, he abused and exploited my own beloved daughter and countless others. My faith in the justice system is renewed.”

The 59-year-old also continues explaining why she thinks “the world is a safer place with Keith Raniere behind bars for the next 120 years.” She shares, “Keith can no longer use his power, privilege and access to unlimited wealth to silence and abuse his victims. He has been held accountable for his crimes. I am so grateful to the court, the many branches of government who helped take him down, especially EDNY [US District Court, Eastern District of NY] and FBI.”

Her daughter India also has also spoken out after Keith’s sentencing, saying in a statement, “I am surrounded by exceptional women and men who all worked so hard to take this person down. My family, friends and I are incredibly validated by the verdict. Thank you to the judge and the justice system for exposing this, giving all of our lives back and making us feel safe again.”

Keith was convicted of federal crimes including sex trafficking of children, conspiracy, and conspiracy to commit forced labor in June. In handing out the sentence, U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis reminded a woman whom Keith ordered to be kept in a room for two years when she was 18, “What happened to you is not your fault.” He said that went for the other victims too.

Keith, meanwhile, continued to profess his innocence, though saying that he was “truly sorry” that his organization led to a place where “there is so much anger and so much pain.” He went on claiming, “I do believe I am innocent of the charges. … It is true I am not remorseful of the crimes I do not believe I committed at all.”