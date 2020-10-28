Carlos Dunlap traded to Seahawks from Bengals

Carlos Dunlap has made it known in recent weeks that he wanted the Cincinnati Bengals to trade him, and the veteran pass-rusher got his way on Wednesday.

Dunlap has been traded to the Seattle Seahawks for draft pick compensation, according to multiple reports.

The Bengals told Dunlap to stay home from work on Wednesday while they tried to work out a trade for him, so they were likely already negotiating with the Seahawks at the time.

Dunlap, who was drafted by the Bengals in 2010, has publicly bashed the team this season. He openly criticized Cincinnati’s coaching staff for their defensive rotations last week. Then, after the Bengals lost a tough game to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Dunlap took to Twitter to indicate he is abruptly selling his house. He deleted both of his social media posts.

Dunlap has one sack and 18 total tackles in seven games this season. He clearly believed he should have been playing a bigger role in Cincinnati, so it will be interesting to see what the Seahawks have in store for him.