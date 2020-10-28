Camila Coelho’s At-Home Spa Treatment Is Self-Care at Its Easiest

Missing the spa? Let Camila Coelho soothe your woes.

The Brazilian influencer, whose Elaluz beauty line launched in August, opened up about her self-care routine as part of E! News Wellness Wednesday series and her easy (and weekly!) at-home treatment will have you wondering why you ever left your house to relax in the first place.

Plus, Coelho’s morning rituals are seriously inspiring us to start our days with a little more coffee and a little more gratitude, two things we all could use a little more of right now.

Read on to find out the 32-year-old YouTube star’s go-to workout routine, the snack she can’t get enough of and more…

Affirmation or Mantra You Tell Yourself:

“Share love wherever you go.” I truly believe that if you share love, respect others, and show compassion to the world, that same good energy will be returned to you.