C-Murder Appears to Confirm Monica Romance Rumors in New Prison Post

Instagram

The ‘Life or Death’ rapper declares his love for his rumored on-again girlfriend and promises she will get everything she deserves once he’s released from prison.

–

C-Murder is looking forward to reuniting with ex-girlfriend Monica. Sentenced to life in prison in 2009 following the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old fan at a Louisiana nightclub, the rapper, real name Corey Miller, wished Monica a happy birthday and promised it would be the last birthday she celebrated without him.

The incarcerated star posted a picture of his rumored on-again lover in a bathtub along with a loving tribute, “Happy birthday Moses @monicadenise I hope your earth day was beautiful. this is the last one before I touchdown you will get everything you deserve. keep being the woman and warrior you are love you Cee.”

<br />

On her own page, Monica wrote this cryptic message, “Eventually you get what you’ve given… Don’t let experiencing bad ruin you being good!!” Without mentioning Cee, she also thanked her devotees for their well wishes, “Thank you to everyone that wished me a Happy 40th Birthday… I never left my home, it was a day of rest & reflection.”

<br />

Monica and C-Murder reportedly dated between April 1997 and August 1998, making her a minor back then since she was born October 24, 1980 while he was born March 9, 1971.

<br />

She has been one of the most vocal supporters campaigning to have C-Murder’s conviction overturned. She even reached out to Kim Kardashian for help. This happened while she was still married to NBA star Shannon Brown. The couple briefly split in 2018 before calling it quits for good last year after eight years of marriage and one child together.

Monica’s advocacy for C-Murder’s freedom, however, was met with criticisms from his brother Master P. He questioned Monica’s intention while putting Cee on blast, “If any of y’all have any relatives who’s been incarcerated that you know is ungrateful, then you probably understand this, especially when you did everything you could do, like my mom, my dad, my sisters, my brothers, aunties, uncles.”

The criticisms came as C-Murder thanked Monica but made no mentions of his family. “Moses when they took me I told you go live your life because you didn’t deserve what the system was about to do to me,” Cee wrote. “You still stood for me, without me asking created a team that could change the outcome of a very unfair fate! You been Forever Tru , One in a Lifetime!! @monicadenise got em saying #FreeCoreyMiller.”

Things got messier when a woman, who claimed to be Cee’s lover, suddenly popped up and dissed Monica on social media. “Didn’t miss a weekend! Didn’t miss a call! Didn’t miss a payment! Monica who? We all have a story and he will forever be a part of mine!” the woman claimed.

She threw more shade at Monica in another post, “All she did was finess his kids and sneak to the prison lol! The lady was married. But y’all know how down down I was.”

Monica addressed the nature of her relationship with C-Murder earlier this year, insisting her support for the rapper was pure. “I’m very serious about helping him to become free,” she said. “And this isn’t a contingency about anything pertaining to me. And I was like disappointed that the narrative ended up going that direction. Because the truth is, the goal is just simply that…So this wasn’t about [a] relationship. This was about freedom.”