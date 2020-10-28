Bradley Beal admits ‘teams are trying’ to trade for him

Bradley Beal is one of the most desirable trade targets in the NBA and the Wizards guard confirmed that several teams have reached out to Washington to inquire about if he is on the trade block.

“Teams are trying,” said on JJ Reddick’s “The Old Man and the Three Podcast.” “A lot of them are calling. A lot of them are inquiring and putting packages together and trying to see if they can get me. That’s not a secret. They’ve been doing for the last couple years. I don’t view it as a distraction; it’s kind of a sign of respect and motivational too.”