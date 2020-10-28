Brad Pitt Ends Brief Romance With Nicole Poturalski

WENN/Instagram/Adriana M. Barraza

According to a source, the ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ actor and the 27-year-old stunner have never been serious about their relationship to begin with.

–

Brad Pitt is apparently back on the market once again. Rumor has it, the veteran actor has ended his relationship with Nicole Poturalski more than two months after he started dating the Poland-born model. Us Weekly broke the story.

A source told the gossip site that Brad and Nicole “have been over a while now.” It’s also said that the “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” actor and the 27-year-old stunner have never ever been serious with their relationship to begin with, so their split came as no surprise.

Further fueling the breakup speculation, Nicole posted several photos of her laying in bed with a caption that read, “Hang in there just for a little bit longer…” Some suspected that her caption might have something to do with the splits report.

<br />

Brad and Nicole sparked dating rumors as they were spotted vacationing together on Wednesday, August 26. The “Moneyball” actor reportedly flew the brunette beauty from Los Angeles to meet up with him in Paris, before they jetted off to the South of France. They were also spotted chatting up in the VIP box during Kanye West‘s performance at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles in November 2019.

While neither of them confirmed the romance speculation, Nicole once hit back at people who kept claiming that she and Brad hated his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie. “Hey guys, I have been wondering since forever why people leave hateful comments?” she captioned one of the videos on Friday, October 9. “Why? What is the benefit? Just in general, I want to understand the train of thoughts [sic].”

She went on saying that she just didn’t “get it.” She then noted, “It’s just so rude and sad for those commenting. Just don’t follow people you don’t want to see or [if you] don’t like their content. Easy.” Concluding her messages, Nicole urged her followers to be “nice and kind” to each other.