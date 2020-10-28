Blake Snell ‘disappointed and upset’ over getting pulled

The Dodgers won their first World Series in over 30 years, defeating the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 in Game 6 to cap off their dominant season. But many were left wondering why Rays manager Kevin Cash chose to pull pitcher Blake Snell in the sixth inning after he had thrown a nearly perfect game up that point. That includes Snell himself, who admitted he was “disappointed and upset” by the decision.

“I am definitely disappointed and upset,” Snell said. “I just want the ball. I felt good. I did everything I could to prove my case to stay out there, and then for us to lose, it sucks. I want to win, and I want to win the World Series, and for us to lose, it just sucks.”

The Rays were leading 1-0 in the sixth inning and Snell had given up just two hits while striking out Dodgers. But two hits proved to be too many, as he was pulled in favor of relief pitcher Nick Anderson. The decision proved costly, as the Dodgers ended up scoring two runs after Snell’s exit, including one caused by a wild pitch by Anderson.

Cash said he regretted the decision to take out Snell due to the results but felt that “the thought process was right,” a sentiment that most Tampa Bay fans would probably vehemently disagree with. But while Snell was rightfully upset with the call, he said he didn’t blame Cash and his faith in his manager was not shaken.

“I am not going to question him,” Snell said of Cash. “He’s a helluva manager, so I am not going to question him.”