Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Are Extremely Excited About Engagement

Fans everywhere are cheering for Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton.

The internet has been buzzing about the couple’s engagement and as expected, so are they. On Tuesday, Oct. 27, author and pastor Rick Warren tweeted a celebratory, “Congratulations @gwenstefani and @blakeshelton. I’m happy for you both!” to which Blake retweeted and added, “Thank you sir. We are extremely excited!”

Earlier in the day, the news broke that, after nearly five years of dating, the two award-winning singers are engaged.

“@blakeshelton yes please! [ring emoji][prayer hand emoji] gx,” Gwen wrote on Instagram. Her Voice co-star captioned his own post, “Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020… And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!”

The engagement photo pictured the pair lip-locked while the 51-year-old “Rich Girl” singer flashed her ring towards the camera. Though few details have been revealed about the ring or proposal—outside of Blake’s rep confirming the engagement happened in Oklahoma—Olivia Landau, CEO and Founder of The Clear Cut told E! News that the ring “looks like a HUGE round brilliant.”