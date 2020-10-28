Bitcoin can’t help bank the unbanked claims Mastercard CEO By Cointelegraph

Bitcoin can’t help bank the unbanked claims Mastercard CEO
cannot function as an inclusive currency for the unbanked due to its volatility, Mastercard (NYSE:) CEO Ajay Banga said during Tuesday’s Global Forum conference. He also cited a lack of knowledge about who is behind the cryptocurrency as concerning.
Banga also revealed that Mastercard has a significant patent library relating to CBDCs, which may help explain why he’s so positive towards them.
