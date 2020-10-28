Bhad Bhabie Hits Back at Troll Saying Her New Boyfriend Looks Old

Instagram

Defending her relationship after one person says her new beau looks old, the ‘Gucci Flip Flops’ rapper says, ‘He’s 20 I’m 17… ain’t nothing wrong with 3 years so relax.’

Bhad Bhabie a.k.a. Danielle Bregoli is not only returning to Instagram after a short hiatus, but she’s also bringing a new boyfriend with her. The 17-year-old female emcee debuted their romance through an Instagram post shared on Wednesday, October 28, though it quickly raised eyebrows for some of her followers.

The post in question featured a couple of photos of Bhabie and her boyfriend, whose name is not revealed, packing on the PDAs. In one picture, he could be seen planting a kiss on her forehead as she held the phone to take a snap of them. The “Gucci Flip Flops” rapper simply captioned the snaps with a couple emoticon.

Soon after seeing the photos, one of her followers raised a question as her boyfriend looked much older than her. “He looks a bit old…,” so the Instagram user said, and Bhabie was not having it in the slightest bit. “He’s 20 I’m 17… ain’t nothing wrong with 3 years so relax,” she said, before adding in a separate comment, “Half y’all mamas b 35 and y’all daddys b 50 so stfu.”

Reading her comments, some people pointed out that a 20-year-old dating a 17-year-old is still considered illegal. “Oop she got him an easy ticket to jail,” one said. “We need to stop normalizing pedophilia. Sweetie hes going to jail for a reason and there’s a reason he can’t get women his own age,” another echoed the sentiment.

Someone else commented, “He’s a legal adult. She’s still considered a minor.” One other wrote, “3 years is nothing when it’s 20 and 23 .she’s a minor ,what does a grown man want doing w a girl who hasn’t even finished highschool,” while another chimed in, “3 years don’t sound bad until he catch a case for being an adult messing around with a minor.”