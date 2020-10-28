Bhad Bhabie Has A New MAN: The 17-Year-Old Rapper Confirms She’s Dating A 20-Year-Old! (Pics Inside)

Bhad Bhabie has creeped back into the spotlight following her previous stint at rehab and it looks like she has a new man and man is the appropriate term as she confirmed that he was 20.

Bhad Bhabie posted her and her new mystery guy boo’d up in a few mirror selfies.

While she seems to be unbothered and happy in her new lil’ relationship, people quickly noticed that he appeared to be a grown man.

It seems that Bhabie had enough because lil’ “Cash me outside!” decided to just catch people in her comments about them being in her business.

To those who were inquiring about her new man’s age, Bhad Bhabie not only confirmed her new man was an adult but told people there was “nothing wrong” with it.

“He’s 20 I’m 17…ain’t nothing wrong with 3 years so relax,” Bhabie replied to one person.

In response to another, she said, “Half y’all mommas b 35 and y’all daddy’s b 50 so stfu (shut the f**k up).”

But her new man wasn’t the only thing people were talking about. Several people pointed out that Bhad Bhabie’s appearance seems to keep changing and that she continues to try more and more to resemble Black women.

From her tan to her curly hair, fans wanted to know why the look keeps switching up.

She also went ahead and addressed that, saying her hair is naturally curly.

This isn’t the first time Bhad Bhabie has had to defend her appearance. The last time she was called out for altering her appearance, she randomly came for Lil’ Kim while trying to make a comparison.

We’ll keep you posted on this one.

