Beyonce Cheating on Jay-Z? Diplo Says He Slept With the Singer

WENN

The 41-year-old DJ is rumored to have an affair with Beyonce Knowles as he admits to hooking up with the chart-topping singer/songwriter in a newly-resurfaced text message.

Diplo made a new headline yet for another wrong reason. After being accused of grooming young women as he allegedly lived under the same roof as a 19-year-old influencer named Quenlin Blackwell, the 41-year-old producer and DJ is now linked to Beyonce Knowles.

Diplo reportedly hooked up with Queen Bey behind her husband Jay-Z‘s back after a 2010 text message between Diplo and a woman resurfaced on Gossip of the City. As the woman accused the star of giving her STD, he testily replied, “I don’t … Also I slept w beyonce too.”

After he threatened to get a restraining order against the woman, she responded, “idk I’m gonna get these razor bumps tested and get back at ya.” As he said about getting a new phone to cut her off, she replied, “Yeah I texted you because I got emotional after we had sex big deal.”

While he hasn’t made any comments about Beyonce rumors, he recently cleared up the air amid allegations that he preyed on young girls after internet influencer Quenlin Blackwell bragged about having him as a roommate. His problematic tweet from 2010 also resurfaced. “Girls born in the 90s i hav to stop sleepin with u,” he wrote.

He quickly set the record straight, “OK so I rent one of my properties to @quenblackwell. And yes I use the studio that is in her building. Her social media is sarcastic and chaotic and I can see you can get a twisted idea but there is nothing but a friendship between us.”

Meanwhile, Quenlin said, “I’d rather break both of my legs and be forced to walk than pursue Diplo romantically and he’d rather choke.” She added, “Diplo has given me the opportunity and security to create. Diplo and his team are my mentor in LA and they are my safety net. Diplo and his team have saved me numerous times from the weirdos in LA. My parents trust him. I trust him. Y’all are making me feel icky.”

Diplo previously dated Katy Perry. He recently welcomed a baby with Trinidadian model Jevon King. He also has two other children from a previous relationship with Kathryn Lockhart. He still hasn’t met his third child due to travel restrictions amid pandemic.