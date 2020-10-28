Best TV Monologues Of All Time

“Papa Pope and Olivia in the airplane hangar is amazing, especially when he says, ‘You have to be twice as good as them to get half of what they have.’ Whew, can we just take a minute and just analyze how poignant it was back then and so much more now? This sentiment has been instilled for generations and I always go back to this scene when I want to hear a pep talk. Some would say it’s a dad talking to his daughter about sleeping with a married man, but it’s not that. For any POC, you constantly have to prove your worth, while mediocrity can advance due to privilege. I know every Black home was probably like, ‘Oh, they let that fly on prime time?!?’ It was nothing but the truth. Although Papa Pope has his quirks, he always spoke the truth.”

—simonesaysthis

Where you can find the monologue: Season 3, Episode 1, or you can watch it here.