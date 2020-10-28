Best Black Friday Tablet Deals 2020: What To Expect

Black Friday is only a few weeks away. This means the best sales of the season are almost upon us. Every tech product including smartphones, laptops, and even tablets will see unmissable discounts during the event. We’re here to guide you through that labyrinth of sales so you emerge victorious.

Whether you’re looking for a powerful new iPad model for yourself or a loved one, or an Android tablet to perfectly sync with your Google account, there will be a tablet deal for you. The best thing about that? You can sit back and relax while you find a great deal — all without having to brave the monster crowds at actual stores.

Keep reading to find the best Black Friday tablet deals live right now. Also, keep this page bookmarked in your browser — we’ll be adding more sales the closer we get to the event.

What Black Friday tablet deals to expect

The biggest sales during Black Friday 2020 will be on Apple iPads, Samsung Galaxy Tabs, and Amazon Fire tablets. During Prime Day 2020 you could save anywhere between $30-$65 on Apple tablets, with the iPad Mini seeing the biggest discount. You could also save $150 on the Galaxy Tab 7 Plus and $50 on the Galaxy Tab A. All these deals will make a comeback for Black Friday and will potentially even get even bigger discounts. With the new release of the iPad Air (4th-gen), we can also expect big discounts on iPad Air predecessors and maybe even a flash sale on the latest iPad Air. We even expect to find Amazon’s flagship Fire tablets to have sales during the event with some versions like the Fire Tablet 10 getting as much as $70 off. If you’ve been on the lookout for tablets below $100, be sure to check out Fire HD tablets during Black Friday. Other tablets including the Google Pixel Slate 2-in-1 tablet will be as much as $300 off. You can also expect to find low-budget tablets like the Gateway 8 for only $70. If you’re looking for other brands, Lenovo tablets should also be discounted by at least $50. The popular Microsoft Surface Pro 7 should also receive discounts of up to $400 off.

What Black Friday tablet deals we saw last year

Black Friday 2019 brought the biggest sales on Samsung Galaxy tablets, Amazon Fire tablets, and a couple of different iPads. The popular Fire Tablet 10 was on sale for just $100 — down $50 from its original price of $150. A 2017 version of the iPad Pro was also discounted by $500, bringing its price down to $600. One of our favorite budget picks, the iPad 10.2 also saw $80 shaved off of its original price. Other noteworthy deals included the Fire 7 tablet retailing at only $30 and the Google Pixel Slate selling for $650 — down $350 from its original price. Even Microsoft joined the price-cutting party and had their Surface Go discounted by $100. If you were looking for something kid-friendly, both the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition and the Fire 7 Kids Edition were $40 off. There were tablet deals available for every budget and we’re bound to see something similar this year.

Should you buy a tablet on Black Friday or Cyber Monday?

If you’re in the market for a new tablet, start shopping as early as you can this year. With most shopping still being online, the bulk of Cyber Monday sales will go live during Black Friday itself. This means that if a tablet you had your eye on runs out of stock quickly, it won’t be restocked in time f0r Cyber Monday. Discounts will also be pretty similar during both events, so don’t let that sway your decision. Under the odd circumstance that you do find a better deal during Cyber Monday, you can always return the tablet you don’t want. Most big retailers have extended holiday return policies in place this year so you can return your unwanted goods till the end of January. Best start shopping with these Black Friday tablet deals as soon as you can.

The best tablet deals happening now

Black Friday 2020 is still a few weeks away. That said, a lot of retailers have already started rolling out some early deals. Here are the best Black Friday tablet deals currently available:

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase. may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

