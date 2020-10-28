Best Black Friday Smartphone Deals 2020: What To Expect

In the market for a new smartphone? You’re in luck. It’s almost Black Friday and Cyber Monday season, and that means a glut of deals on flagship phones and budget devices alike.

Buying a smartphone can be a tricky thing to do, as everyone has different needs. But thanks to the sheer scale of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, no matter what you’re looking for, there should be something that fits your style. Whether you want to replace a slowing, scuffed handset, snag something snazzy for a loved one, or just “treat yourself” to an upgrade, there are deals to be had. Pour yourself a tall drink, and kick back and relax as we guide you to all the unmissable deals on the best smartphones, and the deepest cuts on affordable phones. Be sure to keep this page updated as we’ll be adding more of the best Black Friday smartphone deals, the closer we get to the event.

What Black Friday smartphone deals to expect

Black Friday is going to bring a landslide of deals on smartphones. Everything including the latest iPhones, Samsung Galaxy smartphones, and even Google Pixel smartphones will be discounted. During Prime Day 2020 we saw Galaxy smartphones up to $350 off and Google Pixel smartphones up to $600 off. You could get the Google Pixel 5 from Verizon up to $550 off with a valid trade-in. These deals will all make a come back for Black Friday. You can even expect iPhone deals to pop up during the event. The newest iPhone 12 and 12 Pro will see discounts from all big carriers including Verizon and AT,amp;T and you’ll be able to score up to $800 off with a valid trade-in. Older models of iPhones including the 10 series will receive big discounts as well. You can get an iPhone 10 for as much as $350 off from the Apple refurbished store. If you’re looking for an affordable, unlocked smartphone, we also expect tons of Motorola models to get big discounts. The Moto G7 Power, Moto E, Moto G Fast, and Moto G7 Play will all be available for well below $200. Other smartphones from brands like LG and Sony will see anywhere between $100-$500 off, maybe even more. Just make sure you know if you want your savings from an unlocked smartphone or if you’d rather save by purchasing a carrier-specific smartphone.

What Black Friday smartphone deals we saw last year

Last year the best deals were on Samsung Galaxy smartphones, Google Pixel smartphones, LG smartphones, and Motorola smartphones. You could save as much as $300 on the Google Pixel 3, and $500 on the LG V35 ThinQ smartphone. Almost every Samsung Galaxy smartphone was also on sale with discounts starting as low as $25 and going as high as $300. An unlocked Galaxy S10+ saw a $270 discount at B,amp;H. The best Motorola smartphone deals were on Amazon. You could get the unlocked Moto G7 Power for only $168 — after a $132 discount. Even the iPhone 11 line which was released last year saw big discounts. If you traded in an older iPhone and signed up for AT,amp;T’s unlimited plan you could get as much as $700 off on a new iPhone 11. Many carriers were also boasting tons of LG deals. At T-Mobile, you could buy an LG G8X ThinQ and get one free. At AT,amp;T, new LG smartphones were available for as low as $1 a month as well. It’s safe to say there were deals available for all sorts of budgets, and this year won’t be any different.

Should you buy a smartphone on Black Friday or Cyber Monday?

Most Cyber Monday sales will be starting by Black Friday itself this year. This is because in-store shopping is still a far-fetched reality this season with the pandemic showing no signs of slowing down. Our advice to you is to get shopping as early as you can. The minute a Black Friday or Cyber Monday deal runs out, there won’t be a restock. The sooner you pounce on a deal, the sooner you’ll have your holiday shopping done in time. Prices will also not vary much between the two events. If you do by some luck find a better deal during Cyber Monday, you can always return the smartphone you don’t want. Most big retail sites have extended return policies in place, so you’ll have plenty of time to return your unwanted goods.

The best smartphone deals happening now

Black Friday is still about a month away. That said, there are always some great smartphone deals out there if you search hard enough. We did exactly that. Here are the best early Black Friday smartphone deals available:

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase. may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

