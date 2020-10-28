Bengals trade Carlos Dunlap to Seahawks

After telling Carlos Dunlap to stay home so they can figure out his future home, the Cincinnati Bengals successfully traded the pass-rusher to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for a seventh-round pick and offensive lineman B.J. Finney. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the deal will be official after 4 p.m. EST.

Dunlap had spent his entire career with the Bengals after being selected by the team in the second round of the 2010 draft. He established himself as one of the league’s top pass rushers over the last decade, racking up 82.5 sacks and 227 quarterback hits while earning two Pro Bowl selections.

But the relationship between Dunlap and Cincinnati soured this season. The defensive end was reportedly disgruntled with his role in the system implemented by defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo. Last weekend, Dunlap posted a photo on Instagram of him being third on the team’s depth chart. The post was deleted, but it appears the damage was done, as Dunlap played just 11 snaps in the team’s loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Now, Dunlap will get to leave Cincinnati and join a contender in Seattle. The Seahawks currently lead the NFC West with a 5-1 record. They could certainly use some help with pressuring the quarterback, as they only have sacks this season, tying them with the New England Patriots for 26th in the league. If Dunlap can live up to his lofty reputation, he could make an already potent team even more dangerous and give Seattle serious Super Bowl aspirations.