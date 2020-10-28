Bengals tell disgruntled Dunlap to stay home amid trade talk

The Cincinnati Bengals have told pass-rusher Carlos Dunlap to stay home as they sort out his future, which could result in him being traded by the team before the trade deadline next Tuesday.

“[The Bengals] have had trade talks centered around their disgruntled pass-rusher, and those are continuing,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted. He said in a separate tweet that it “feels like Carlos Dunlap’s tenure [with Cincinnati] is over” and that “it would be a major, major surprise if he played for Cincy again.”

Dunlap has spent his entire career with the Bengals, having been selected by the team in the second round of the 2010 draft. He established himself as one of the league’s top pass rushers over the last decade, racking up 82.5 sacks and 227 quarterback hits while earning two Pro Bowl selections.

However, Dunlap has reportedly become frustrated over his role in the system implemented by defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo. Last weekend, Dunlap posted a photo on Instagram of him being third on the team’s depth chart. The post was deleted but it appears the damage was done, as Dunlap played just 11 snaps in the team’s loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Head coach Zac Taylor declined to speak on Dunlap’s future, or lack thereof, with the team after the game.

“We just handle that internally,” Taylor said. “We got a group of guys in the locker room who want so badly to do things the right way and get this to where we want to be.”