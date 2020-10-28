Basketball Wives Star Brittish Williams Fights Husband Lorenzo On IG! (Video)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
13

Basketball Wives star Brittish Williams and her babys father Lorenzo Gordon’s relationship is in a very bad place, has confirmed. The two got into a public back-and-forth after the latter called him out through a video posted on social media on Tuesday, October 27.

Labeling the basketball player as a “b***h,” the former “Basketball Wives” star said, “Public service announcement, my baby daddy is a sucker, let’s make that very clear. I’m not talking to you, I’m bothering you not you. I changed my number almost two months ago. You can’t even contact me, what are we talking about?”

