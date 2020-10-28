Audible adds 100K free podcasts to its catalog, available through the app for all listeners with or without a subscription (Ashley Carman/The Verge)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Ashley Carman / The Verge:

Audible adds 100K free podcasts to its catalog, available through the app for all listeners with or without a subscription  —  It’s adding 100,000 podcasts to its catalog,nbsp; —  Audible is turning into more of a podcast app.  The company announced today that its catalog now contains 100,000 free podcasts …

