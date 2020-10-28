Arians: Antonio Brown ‘fantastic’ in first Bucs workout

Veteran wide receiver Antonio Brown hasn’t played in an official NFL game since September 2019, but he “won” his first appearance with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers less than a week after he was initially linked with that franchise.

“He looks fantastic,” head coach Bruce Arians told reporters on Wednesday, per Jenna Laine of ESPN. “I think we had really good conversations today, he and I.

“He was in the meetings and everything. And he’s working with (Tampa Bay head strength and conditioning coach) Anthony Piroli and the strength staff. He looks in great shape. Yeah, ready to go next week.”

Per the terms of his suspension for multiple violations of the league’s personal-conduct policy, Brown can only work out and attend meetings until Tampa Bay completes Week 8 of its season with a “Monday Night Football” game against the New York Giants.

The Buccaneers host the New Orleans Saints on Nov. 8.

Arians added: “It went real well. He and I had a good conversation this morning. He’ll be ready to go next week and in good shape.”

Six-time Super Bowl-champion quarterback and current Tampa Bay starter Tom Brady spent one game alongside Brown when both helped the New England Patriots defeat the Miami Dolphins back in 2019. Brown caught four passes, including one for a touchdown, the last time he saw targets from Brady when facing a live defense.

ESPN’s Marcus Spears recently explained why he believes that duo could create nightmares for opposing defenses this fall: