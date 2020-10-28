Apple refreshes its Clips app with new UI, horizontal support, HDR recording on iPhone 12

We haven’t heard from Apple’s Clips app in a while but today the company says it has released the app’s biggest update yet. New features and changes include a refreshed user interface, the ability to record in both vertical and horizontal aspect ratios, and is optimized to record and share in HDR with the new iPhone 12 lineup.

Apple detailed the update in a Newsroom release today:

Clips, Apple’s video creation app for iOS, receives its biggest update yet with highly requested features that make it easier than ever for anyone to pick up an iPhone or iPad and start creating fun, multiclip videos — no editing experience needed. Clips 3.0, available today in the App Store, features a streamlined interface and full-screen browsers on iPhone that make it even simpler to record and add effects. On iPad, Clips supports landscape orientation, Scribble with Apple Pencil, and the use of a Bluetooth mouse or trackpad. The new version also lets users make videos in multiple aspect ratios, including horizontal and vertical, ideal for creating eye-catching content for Instagram Stories, Snapchat, YouTube, and more. And Clips 3.0 is optimized to record and share content in HDR using the rear-facing cameras on all iPhone 12 models, resulting in videos with more vibrant colors and contrast.

Clips 3.0 is a free download from the App Store and will be available starting today. It requires iOS 14 or iPadOS 14 or later.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out on YouTube for more Apple news: