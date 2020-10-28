All the MagSafe Accessories You Can Buy for iPhone 12

When Apple in October 2020 unveiled the iPhone 12 series – the ‌iPhone 12‌, ‌iPhone 12‌ mini, iPhone 12 Pro and ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌ Max – it revived the MagSafe brand to describe a brand-new magnetic charging system that’s integrated into its latest handsets. All of the ‌‌iPhone 12‌‌ models have a ring of magnets built into the back and surrounding a wireless charging coil that affixes the handsets to MagSafe-compatible accessories.

MagSafe accessories include Apple’s own cases and chargers, but there are also an increasing number of third-party accessories that support MagSafe which are becoming available. In this regularly updated article, we round up all the current MagSafe options for ‌iPhone 12‌ owners looking to take advantage of Apple’s MagSafe technology. Read on to learn what’s out there.

1. Apple MagSafe Charger



Apple unveiled this proprietary MagSafe Charger during its ‌iPhone 12‌ event. Priced at $39, it comes with an integrated one-meter USB-C cable and charges ‌iPhone 12‌ and ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌ up to 15W, which is double the power outage of a standard Qi-based wireless charging pad, meaning it can charge twice as fast.

There are a couple of caveats to consider before buying Apple’s MagSafe Charger though. For one, it doesn’t come with a power adapter, and it only charges at a full 15W if you use it with Apple’s own 20W power adapter, which will set you back another $19. Second, while it’s technically compatible with older iPhones, it’s not a good idea to get one if you don’t intend to use it with ‌iPhone 12‌, because the charging speed with non-iPhone 12 devices is so slow.

$39.00 From Apple

2. Apple iPhone 12 Silicone Case with MagSafe



Following the announcement of the ‌iPhone 12‌ and ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌, Apple introduced a new collection of cases with built-in magnets for MagSafe, starting with this Silicone case. Priced at $49.00, it features a soft-touch finish and fits snugly over the volume buttons, side button and curves of the device without adding heft. Available for all ‌iPhone 12‌ models in Plum, Deep Navy, Kumquat, Cyprus Green, Pink Citrus, White, Black, and (PRODUCT)RED.

$49.00 From Apple

3. Apple iPhone 12 Clear Case with MagSafe



Apple offers its traditional clear case with magnets built-in to align your device with a MagSafe charger. It comes with a scratch-resistant coating on the interior and the exterior, and only the magnets are hidden behind the circular white imprint on the back of the case so as not to conceal the color and look of your new ‌iPhone 12‌. Costs $49.

$49.00 From Apple

4. Apple Leather Wallet with MagSafe



Apple offers this leather Wallet with built-in magnets for MagSafe compatibility, priced at $59.00. It comes in Baltic Blue, California Poppy, Saddle Brown, and Black. It holds your ID and credit cards on the back of your ‌‌iPhone 12‌‌, plus it’s shielded so as to avoid affecting your bank cards.

$59.00 From Apple

5. Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger



Belkin’s BOOST↑CHARGE PRO MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger includes a flat base with a 5-watt wireless charging spot for ‌AirPods‌ or AirPods Pro, and a chrome stand portion with two arms for charging an ‌iPhone‌ and an Apple Watch.

As with other MagSafe chargers, up to 15 watts of power can be delivered to an ‌‌iPhone‌‌ 12, which is twice that supported through regular Qi charging. Belkin says the 3-in-1 charger will be available “winter 2020” for $149.99, and it will come in black and white versions.

$149.99 From Belkin

6. Belkin MagSafe Car Vent Mount Pro



For traveling in your car, Belkin is introducing MagSafe Car Vent PRO, which offers a slim profile and multiple orientations to easily snap your ‌‌iPhone‌‌ into place.

The Car Vent PRO is just a mount and doesn’t include any charging capabilities of its own, but Belkin says it offers convenient cable management in the back so your charging cable can be kept close at hand. As with the 3-in-1 desktop charger, the car mount will be available this winter, and will be priced at $39.95.

$39.99 From Belkin

7. OtterBox Figura Series MagSafe Case



Otterbox was one of the first third-party manufacturers to announce iPhone 12 cases with MagSafe support. Priced at $49.95, the Figura case comes in several watercolor-inspired designs and each one is made from a soft-touch material for a comfortable grip.

$49.95 From OtterBox

$49.95 From Apple

8. Otterbox Aneu Series MagSafe Case



Otterbox’s Aneu series of slim cases for ‌iPhone 12‌ come in more muted color options compared to the Figura, but they have raised screen bumpers with a grippy edge for added protection. Priced at $49.95. Available in Marsupial Beige/Teal, Pink Robin, Black Licorice, and Blue Heeler.

$49.95 From OtterBox

$49.95 From Apple

9. Otterbox Pro Symmetry Series+ MagSafe Case



Like the Aneu and Figura, the Series+ from Otterbox are slim MagSafe-compatible cases, but they feature in addition a more protective design with DROP+ technology. They are also infused with a silver-based additive that blocks microbial growth and protects against common bacteria. The Series+ cases cost $59.95 and are available in Black, Navy Captain Blue, Spring Snow Beige, and Tea Petal Pink.

$59.95 From OtterBox

Coming Soon

Apple MagSafe Duo



Another MagSafe accessory that Apple announced during its ‌iPhone 12‌ event is the MagSafe Duo, which is vaguely reminiscent of Apple’s canceled AirPower charging mat. It has space enough to charge both an ‌‌iPhone 12‌‌ and Apple Watch (but not ‌AirPods‌). Apple didn’t provide a release date or price for the charging pad, and it’s not yet listed on Apple’s online store. All we have is this press release saying that it will be arriving at a “later date.”

Apple iPhone 12 Leather MagSafe Case



Apple unveiled MagSafe leather cases during its ‌iPhone 12‌ event, but we’re still waiting for them to be released. The new Leather cases is basically Apple’s traditional offering with the addition of built-in MagSafe magnets. Apple hasn’t revealed the price but says the Leather Case for ‌iPhone 12‌ and ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌ will be available beginning Friday, November 6.

Apple iPhone 12 Leather Sleeve



In addition to the MagSafe variant of its traditional leather ‌iPhone‌ case, Apple is also launching a new Leather Sleeve for ‌iPhone 12‌ that has a screen window for the time to show through. Apple hasn’t specified a price and says the Leather Sleeve will be available “at a later date.”