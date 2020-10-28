Agent trolls fans who misidentify him as Mike McCarthy

Mike McCarthy’s debut season as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys could not have gotten off to a more disastrous start through seven games. The team is in a downward spiral thanks to an embarrassing 2-5 record.

It’s hardly surprising that the embattled McCarthy is getting slammed by irate Cowboys fans, but it’s downright comical how a man whose name is only somewhat similar to the Cowboys coach is receiving an inordinate amount of hate on social media.

What makes the situation that much more amusing is how the man unfairly under fire on social media is actually a prominent sports agent with an esteemed roster of NFL players.

Mike McCartney, 56, represents several NFL players, including Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee and Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins. He also serves as the director of football at Priority Sports & Entertainment.

The agent appears to be enjoying himself amid the case of mistaken social media identity. McCartney has been responding to a handful of fans who are erroneously spewing vitriol in his direction to troll them.