Adele Skepta Dating Rumors Swirl, Adele Says She’s “Single”

So, it looks like Adele isn’t dating UK rapper Skepta.
“What prompted this?,” I hear you (maybe) cry. Well, things took a turn earlier today when a “source close to Adele” confirmed to People that the pair were dating. Rumors of them as a couple started trending afresh on Twitter.com. It was a lot.
Enter Adele. She took to Instagram to thank the SNL team, following her recent night hosting. The caption was pretty cute — she even wished us, “Good luck with the election.”
However, there was one line that certainly stood out at the end: “I’m going back to my cave now to be the (single) cat lady that I am! Peace out til next year.”
