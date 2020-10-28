Adele Shuts Down Skepta Dating Rumors: I’m Single Cat Lady

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza

Rumors have been swirling that the British songstress has been dating the rapper for a while, with a source alleging the two ‘run in the same circles in London and she’s having fun.’

–

Adele is not dating Skepta. After months of being linked romantically to the “That’s Not Me” rapper, the “Rolling in the Deep” hitmaker set the records straight as she proudly declared on her social media account that she is a “single cat lady.”

On Wednesday, October 28, the 32-year-old got honest about where she is at when it comes to romance. Sharing an Instagram photo of herself from her “Saturday Night Live” hosting gig, she thanked its cast and crews, before adding, “I’m going back to my cave now to be the (single) cat lady that I am! Peace out til next year.”

<br />

The “Someone Like You” songstress made the online statement just a few days after a source told PEOPLE that “things have been heating up” between her and Skepta, whose real name is Joseph Junior Adenuga. “They run in the same circles in London, and she’s having fun,” the source additionally claimed.

The dating speculations first surfaced in October 2019. At that time, The Sun reported that the two had been in regular contact and had gone on several dates in the wake of her split from ex-husband Simon Konecki. “Adele and Skepta have been there for each other a lot after both their relationships split up,” a source stated. “They have a close bond and there’s definitely a special connection.”

In June 2020, Adele and Skepta added fuel to their romance rumors after they were spotted flirting with each other in her Instagram comment section. “Finally got your Instagram password lol,” the “Greaze Mode” MC replied to one of her posts. In response, the “Hello” singer sent him back a winking emoji and a red heart emoji.

Adele herself confirmed her separation from Simon in April 2019. She filed for divorce five months later. The former couple share an 8-year-old son, Angelo, together. As for Skepta, the 38-year-old rapper was previously rumored to be dating Naomi Campbell. The rumored romance allegedly fizzled in August 2018.