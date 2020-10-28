A-Rod roasts ‘Ivy Leaguers’ over Rays pulling Snell

Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash made the questionable decision to pull Blake Snell amid a dominant start Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 6 of the World Series. The move ultimately backfired, as the bullpen blew the lead and the Rays went on to lose by a score of 3-1, sealing the team’s elimination.

After the Dodgers secured their seventh championship, Alex Rodriguez unloaded on the methods that led to Cash arguably making the most regrettable managerial decision in World Series history, one that is likely to be ridiculed for years to come.

“At a macro level, these front offices are really ruining our game,” Rodriguez said on the FOX postgame show, per the New York Post. “The Ivy Leaguers keep getting an ‘F’ in this class called playoff baseball.”

A-Rod woke up surly over the entire situation Wednesday morning following an evidently sleepless night. He took to Twitter to again rail on Cash’s analytics-based decision-making, even sharing footage of his rant the previous night in the process.