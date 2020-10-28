A Popular Daytime Talk Show Host Is Revealed as the Lips!

FOX

A new episode of the FOX series features a new set of celebrity contestants from Group C, which is made of the Squiggly Monster, the Mushroom, the Lips, the Jellyfish and the Broccoli.

–

“The Masked Singer” aired its new episode on Wednesday, October 28. The new outing featured a new set of celebrity contestants from Group C, which was made of the Squiggly Monster, the Mushroom, the Lips, the Jellyfish and the Broccoli. The first singer was Squiggly Monster, who sang “Have You Ever Seen The Rain” by Creedence Clearwater Revival.

In his clue package, he claimed that “people always roll their eyes at me.” He also mentioned “father figure” in his clue, adding that he wasn’t a “dumbo.” Panelists, including Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke, guessed Ray Romano, Brad Garrett, Al Franken and Dr. Fauci.





The next singer was Mushroom, who sang “This Woman’s Work” by Maxwell. The Mushroom said they “started out in a rat race in a job that may surprise you” before eventually turning a hobby into a career. Nicole thought the Mushroom was Donald Glover, while Ken guessed Usher. Jenny mentioned Frank Ocean.





Following it up was the Jellyfish. Singing Fergie Ferguson‘s “Big Girls Don’t Cry”, she had a tiara in her clue package. She also claimed that she had a lot of followers. Among the guesses were Gabby Douglas, Chloe Moretz, Awkwafina and Sofia Richie.





As for the Brocolli, he took the stage to sing “The House is Rockin’ ” by Stevie Ray Vaughn. His clues included TikTok, and he also said that he’s “so humbled to work with the biggest artists.” Nicole went with Bill Murray, while Jenny guessed Howie Mandel. Robin, meanwhile, thought he was Steve Guttenberg.





Concluding the night was the Lips, who made a grand entrance by rolling in on a glamorous couch. She performed “Native New Yorker” by Odyssey and said that she always said the “truth” in her clue package. Robin guessed Sandra Benhard, while Jenny and Nicole were both convinced that the Lips was Wendy Williams. Ken, on the other hand, thought she could be Allison Jamney.





It was later announced that the Lips were eliminated. The final guesses included Mariah Carey, Sandra Bernhard and Wendy Williams. The panelists were correct because the Lips were unmasked as Wendy Williams!