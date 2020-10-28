20 remaining games that will determine the College Football Playoff

Depending on what team you root for, we are either at the home stretch of the season (like the ACC), hitting the middle of the season (like the SEC or Big 12) or just starting out (the Big Ten). Or if you are a fan of the Pac 12, you are still waiting for the season to start. That in itself makes this the craziest college football season of our lives.

College football fans always like to say that every game matters. With limited schedules, next to no non-conference games and the staggered starts to the season and that slogan is more meaningful than ever. So with eight weeks until the College Football Playoff selection committee picks the four teams that will battle, it is a good time to see which games may matter the most. Here are twenty games remaining that will help determine the College Football Playoff.