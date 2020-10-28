17 News Events That Happened Recently

Time is so weird, especially in Covid-times.
1.
First of all, it was only just last month that San Francisco turned orange.
Early September to be precise.
2.
Its been 40 days, a little over five weeks, since Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away…
3.
…And 32 days since Trump announced Amy Coney Barrett as his Supreme Court nominee.
How was this only four weeks ago?!
5.
Schitt’s Creek won everything at the Emmys a little over a month ago.
6.
The first debate was only a little over four weeks ago.
7.
Less than four weeks ago, 27 days to be exact, Hope Hicks tested positive for Coronavirus.
8.
Trump announced he had Coronavirus 26 days ago.
9.
That evening, a little under four weeks ago, Trump went to Walter Reed hospital for Covid.
10.
On that same day, Emily in Paris was released on Netflix.
11.
23 days ago, Trump was back at the White House.
That’s only like three weeks ago!
12.
The fly landed on Mike Pence’s head 21 days ago.
13.
It’s been 16 days since Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearing began.
14.
It’s been seven days since Quibi announced it was shutting down.
15.
It’s been only six days since the last presidential debate.
16.
Two days since Amy Coney Barrett was nominated to the Supreme Court.
17.
And lastly, it’s been less than 24 hours since the Kardashians have done something stupid.
