17 News Events That Happened Recently

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
7

Time is so weird, especially in Covid-times.

1.

First of all, it was only just last month that San Francisco turned orange.


Brittany Hosea-small / Getty Images

Early September to be precise.


Brittany Hosea-small / Getty Images

2.

Its been 40 days, a little over five weeks, since Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away…

3.

…And 32 days since Trump announced Amy Coney Barrett as his Supreme Court nominee.


Olivier Douliery / Getty Images

How was this only four weeks ago?!


Olivier Douliery / Getty Images

5.

Schitt’s Creek won everything at the Emmys a little over a month ago.


Abc / Getty Images

September 20th to be exact.

6.

The first debate was only a little over four weeks ago.


Morry Gash / Getty Images

7.

Less than four weeks ago, 27 days to be exact, Hope Hicks tested positive for Coronavirus.

Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!

8.

Trump announced he had Coronavirus 26 days ago.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!

9.

That evening, a little under four weeks ago, Trump went to Walter Reed hospital for Covid.

10.

On that same day, Emily in Paris was released on Netflix.


Netflix

Coincidence? I think not.

11.

23 days ago, Trump was back at the White House.


Win Mcnamee / Getty Images

That’s only like three weeks ago!


Win Mcnamee / Getty Images

12.

The fly landed on Mike Pence’s head 21 days ago.


Eric Baradat / Getty Images

13.

It’s been 16 days since Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearing began.

14.

It’s been seven days since Quibi announced it was shutting down.


Chris Delmas / Getty Images

15.

It’s been only six days since the last presidential debate.


Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

16.

Two days since Amy Coney Barrett was nominated to the Supreme Court.

17.

And lastly, it’s been less than 24 hours since the Kardashians have done something stupid.

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time.

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time.

Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR