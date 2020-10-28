15 Vampire Diaries Questions We Still Need Answered

Ten years ago today, the iconic “Masquerade” episode of Vampire Diaries aired.

It was without a doubt one of the defining episodes of the season, perhaps even the series as a whole.

As fans will recall, “Masquerade” showed Tyler (Michael Trevino) triggering the werewolf curse, Katherine (Nina Dobrev) being trapped in the tomb and Elena (again, Nina Dobrev) breaking up with Stefan (Paul Wesley) for the first—but not the last—time. It set the stage for the seasons to come and, more importantly, cemented fan hatred for Katherine.

But the introduction of Katherine’s tomb, werewolves and Stefan and Elena’s on-again, off-again relationship only created more questions for viewers. Namely, what the f–k is going on?

Who would’ve predicted that there would be six more seasons of truly outlandish, magical antics? Not to forget, the creation of two spin-off shows, The Originals and Legacies.

And while it’s easy to love the show itself—after all, who doesn’t love a good debate arguing the merits of Team Stefan or Team Damon (Ian Somerhalder)—the unanswered questions continue to haunt us.