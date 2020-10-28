15 teams that could throw a wrench in the College Football Playoff

Everyone is expecting Clemson, Alabama and Ohio State to grab three of the four slots in the College Football Playoff with someone in the group of Georgia, Notre Dame or Oklahoma State grabbing that last spot. With a shortened season with staggered starts, it will be tough for anyone else to build up a resume to challenge those teams for one of those coveted berths, but it isn’t impossible.

There are teams outside of those seven that have a shot at stealing one of those bids and teams who have the opportunity to play spoiler to one or more of those teams and possibly making a move of their own. If the big boys slip up, there are a lot of schools who have the talent to sneak up and take one of those spots.

So as we are getting close to entering November, here are fifteen teams who have a chance to throw a wrench in the College Football Playoff.