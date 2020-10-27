YouTube Mobile app gets a big update with new gestures, video chapter lists, and more

LG Stylo 6 review: A stylish stylus for the rest of us



The LG Stylo line has been around for several years now, offering a lower-priced option to more premium stylus-equipped phones like the Samsung Galaxy Note series. We spent a few weeks with the LG Stylo 6, and think that despite some significant shortcomings, it just might be the right phone, at the right price, for the right consumer.