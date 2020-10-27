Your Wednesday Briefing

Russians are ordered to wear masks

The Russian government on Tuesday made its boldest move yet to try to stem a second wave of coronavirus infections, mandating masks in public places throughout the country.

The federal health watchdog agency also urged governors to order restaurants and entertainment venues to close by 11 p.m. It was an unusual step; President Vladimir V. Putin had resisted taking any nationwide measures.

The numbers: Russia recorded 16,550 new cases on Tuesday, the fifth day in a row with more than 16,000 new cases. The government also reported 320 coronavirus deaths, a single-day record. And the lower house of parliament released a staggering metric for its assembly’s representatives: 20 percent have or have had the virus, and 38 members are currently hospitalized with it.