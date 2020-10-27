Yosef Calls Clare “Classless” in Bachelorette Confrontation

Now in tears, Clare told the cameras, “Talking to a woman like that, I don’t care what was done. I didn’t even doing anything to that man. Sick, sick! I’m the oldest Bachelorette that’s 39, that’s standing here, that’s single because I didn’t settle for men like that.”

While all the men rushed to comfort Clare or intimidate Yosef, Dale Moss was the one who conveniently stuck around to hug the Bachelorette.

The other men should’ve done the same, because Clare later admitted to “falling in love” with Dale during her confessional.

Additionally, this move gave Dale a foot up regarding the rose ceremony, since the cocktail party was cancelled, meaning the rest of the men didn’t get their chance for some one-on-one time. But as the saying goes: you snooze, you lose!

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.