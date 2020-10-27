Why Moses Leota missed out on NSW Blues selection, Brad Fittler, Andrew Johns

Penrith Panthers star Moses Leota was well in the frame for State of Origin selection this season, but when Brad Fittler’s NSW squad was announced the prop was a notable omission.

NRL legend and former Blues star Andrew Johns said while Leota was talked up as a bolter for the NSW side in this year’s series, he fell victim to the sheer depth available at the moment and was unlucky to miss out.

“I think he came pretty close,” Johns said in Wide World of Sports’ The Blueprint.

“But I had a look at the middle forwards in that squad of 27 [and] there’s about 10 guys who can play in the middle of the field.

Moses Leota of the Panthers (Getty)

“I just think the stocks at the moment are really strong, not only in the front row and middle forwards, but right across the board. There’s great depth in the NSW team.”

Johns said that Leota’s time may come in the future though.

“I have no doubt he may get a chance in the next couple of years,” he said.

“If you look at the players that also missed out like [David] Klemmer, there’s some really good front rowers who missed out. “

“A lot of those guys have all got experience too. They’ve played the last two or three years. So I could see him missing out,” former Blues skipper Paul Gallen added.

Fittler heaped praise on the “charging” Penrith bench player earlier this month and hinted that he may get the nod for a NSW call-up.

In 23 games this season Leota had an average of 108 running metres, 18 tackle breaks, 974 post-contact metres, an average of 8.6 hit-ups, and 531 tackles made with a tackle efficiency of 91.8 percent, according to NRL.com stats.

He only played 37 minutes in the 2020 NRL grand final where the Panthers lost to the Storm, finishing with 23 tackles, two missed tackles and just 60 metres gained from eight carries, with two tackle busts and two errors.

Fittler said a few weeks ago that Leota reminded him of David Gillespie, who played 15 games for the Blues and regularly earned selection coming off the bench for NSW when former coach Phil Gould was at the helm.

“I remember David Gillespie used to get picked off the bench,” Fittler added.

“He used to come off the bench sometimes for Manly. He was the first pick by Gus all the time because he knew he would get impact.

“He knew how to handle being on the bench and was great around the team.

“Sometimes being an impact player doesn’t always hurt.”