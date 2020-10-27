What time does the World Series start tonight? TV schedule, channel to watch Dodgers vs. Rays Game 6

The Dodgers are one, little, tiny, minuscule win away from their first World Series title since 1988.

After a zany Game 4 that saw the Rays win in the most improbable of fashions, Los Dodgers bounced back in Game 5 to take back the lead in the 2020 Fall Classic.

The Rays needed a better start than they got from Tyler Glasnow, who gave up four runs in five innings. Tampa Bay’s bullpen was nails, though, pitching a shutout the rest of the game, while the offense couldn’t break through for more than two runs in the 4-2 loss.

In Game 6, Los Angeles turns its eyes to Tony Gonsolin, who allowed a run in just 1 1/3 innings in Game 2. The leash most certainly won’t be long for Gonsolin, who has been less-than-good this postseason, allowing eight earned runs in 7 2/3 innings in three appearances.

The Dodgers have an opportunity to, once again, capture that elusive World Series championship.

Here’s what you need to know about Tuesday’s World Series Game 6 matchup between the Dodgers and Rays:

What channel is Dodgers vs. Rays on today?

TV channel: Fox

Fox Live stream: Fox Sports Go, fuboTV

As per usual, the World Series will be broadcast exclusively on Fox in the U.S. Joe Buck and John Smoltz will have the call for all seven games of the World Series, should it get that far.

Those who have a cable subscription will be able to stream all World Series games via Fox Sports Go, the network’s streaming app. You can also stream World Series games live with fuboTV, which offers a free seven-day trial.

In Canada, all World Series games are available on Sportsnet and SN1.

World Series start time for Game 6

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 27

Tuesday, Oct. 27 First pitch: 8:08 p.m. ET

First pitch for Game 6 of the 2020 World Series is scheduled for 8:08 p.m. ET. All games of the 2020 World Series will start around the same time.

The Dodgers will send Tony Gonsolin to the hill for Game 6, while the Rays counter with Blake Snell.

World Series schedule, scores

All seven games of the World Series will take place from MLB’s bubble location in Arlington, Texas. Games will be played at Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers.

The Dodgers will operate as the home team in Games 1, 2, 6 and 7. Sides flip in Games 3, 4 and 5 when the Rays will be the home team.

Date Game Start time TV Channel Score Tuesday, Oct. 20 Rays vs. Dodgers, Game 1 8:09 p.m. ET Fox 8-3, Dodgers (LAD lead 1-0) Wednesday, Oct. 21 Rays vs. Dodgers, Game 2 8:08 p.m. ET Fox 6-4, Rays (Series tied 1-1) Friday, Oct. 23 Dodgers vs. Rays, Game 3 8:08 p.m. ET Fox 6-2, Dodgers (LAD lead 2-1) Saturday, Oct. 24 Dodgers vs. Rays, Game 4 8:08 p.m. ET Fox 8-7, Rays (Series tied 2-2) Sunday, Oct. 25 Dodgers vs. Rays, Game 5 8:08 p.m. ET Fox 4-2, Dodgers (LAD lead 3-2) Tuesday, Oct. 27 Rays vs. Dodgers, Game 6 8:08 p.m. ET Fox TBD Wednesday, Oct. 28 Rays vs. Dodgers, Game 7* 8:09 p.m. ET Fox TBD

*If necessary.