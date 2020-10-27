Wendy Williams Admits She’s ‘Not Perfect’ After DJ Boof’s Comments Regarding Her Concerning Behavior

WENN/Instagram/Instar

The TV personality previously raised people’s eyebrows after she looked distraught in an episode of her show where she was seen losing focus mid-conversation in addition to pausing awkwardly several times.

Wendy Williams has apparently addressed her concerning behavior in the Friday, October 23 episode of her talk show. The 56-year-old TV host admitted in a new episode of “The Wendy Williams Show” that while she’s not perfect, she’ll continue to work hard.

“You know I come here every day and I try to do the best that I can for you. I appreciate you watching, but even after all of these years, it’s still work and effort put in for the hour that I am out here with you,” she shared in the Monday episode of her daytime talk show. “I guess every day is not perfect, but I am not a perfectionist. I am not perfect, but I do appreciate you putting in effort to watch us.”

Wendy continued, "I love entertaining you and it's not easy. It is not easy. You're a tough crowd."





The TV personality previously raised people’s eyebrows after she looked distraught last week. The host was seen losing focus mid-conversation in addition to pausing awkwardly several times which prompted her producer, Norman Baker, to try to keep the conversation on track. The episode also saw Wendy calling Adele “Ho-dele” before doing some random stuff such as unwrapping a hard candy only to put it back down and cutting off her own sentence to stand up and show off her outfit.

DJ Boof, who used to work with Wendy on the show, also shared his thoughts on her behavior, alluding that many of her staff members had tried to get her some help but she wouldn’t listen to them. “Y’all have no idea what’s really going on and everyone there is afraid to speak up because they don’t wanna lose their jobs.. this is going to play out bad.. I feel sorry for the workers and victims. Have a blessed day,” DJ Boof told a fan on Instagram on Sunday.

Back in March 2019, Wendy opened up about her struggle with drugs that made her decide to live in a sober house with a 24-hour coach. “You know I’ve had a struggle with cocaine in my past. I never went to a place to get the treatment. I don’t know how, except God was sitting on my shoulder and I just stopped,” she said at the time.

She also took some moments off of the show due to Graves’ disease earlier this year. “Recently, Wendy has been dealing with symptoms from her Graves’ disease which is causing fatigue,” read the statement released on Monday, May 18. “In consultation with her doctor and as a precautionary measure, she will be taking some time off as she continues to receive treatment. We look forward to welcoming Wendy back soon and continuing the ‘[email protected]’ shows. More updates on a return date will follow.”

That marked the second time for Wendy to take a hiatus from the show due to Graves’ disease. Back in 2018, she told her audience that she would be taking a 3-week hiatus to focus on her health after being diagnosed with Graves’ disease in addition to her hyperthyroidism.