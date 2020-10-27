Week 8 DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for daily fantasy football cash games

The Week 8 NFL DFS slate is a good one for both tournament lineups and cash games. There are plenty of players that will be getting a lot of touches and targets but are priced as mid-tier values. They may not have as much explosive ability as those top-tier RBs and WRs, but their high floors are what cash games were built for. Our Week 8 DraftKings cash lineup will target many of these those types of sleepers, as we’re not even spending into the $7K range for any of our picks.

This balanced spending approach should work out well for us. We spent up a bit more than usual at QB to get a red-hot player in a solid matchup, and despite doing that, we still spent at least $4,500 on all of our other roster spots except for one. An excellent sleeper at the TE position made this lineup possible, and while the move comes with some risk, TE is a TD-dependent position anyway, so going with a boom-or-bust option there to avoid volatile players elsewhere should prove to be a good strategy.

DraftKings Week 8 Picks: NFL DFS cash lineup

QB Justin Herbert, Chargers @ Broncos ($6,900). Herbert has been excellent thus far, averaging 308.4 yards per game along with 2.8 total TDs in his five starts. He’s fresh off a four-TD game against the Jaguars, and he shouldn’t have trouble keeping the Chargers offense rolling against the Broncos, a team that has allowed 170 rushing yards (sixth most in the NFL) and three rushing TDs (tied for third-most in the league) to QBs this season.

RB Jonathan Taylor, Colts @ Lions ($6,600). The Lions have been better against the run of late, but they are still allowing the fifth-most DraftKings points per game (DKPPG) to the position at a mark of 30.2. Taylor is averaging 18 touches and 88 yards per game this season and is running behind a very good Colts offensive line. He should be able to take advantage of this matchup and eclipse 100 rushing yards for just the second time in his career.

RB Melvin Gordon, Broncos vs. Chargers ($5,600). With Phillip Lindsay (concussion) uncertain to suit up on Sunday, Gordon could be the lead back for the Broncos in this matchup. If that happens, he should have a chance to continue to see a lot of touches. He has averaged 19 total touches per game this season, most played without Lindsay in the fold, and he is logging 81.2 yards per game in those contests. The Chargers have been middle-of-the-pack against the run this year but have allowed the second-most receiving TDs to RBs (3). Gordon could have a chance to find the end zone through the air in this revenge-game matchup.

WR A.J. Brown, Titans @ Bengals ($6,900). Since returning from a bone bruise in his knee that hampered him through the first month of the season, Brown has been terrific. He has averaged six catches and 98 receiving yards in his past three games and has logged four TDs total during that span. He should continue to be a 20-point DK threat against a Bengals team that has allowed the 10th-most receiving yards to WRs this season (1,183).

WR Keenan Allen, Chargers @ Broncos ($6,200). As always, we’re stacking our quarterback with his No. 1 receiving weapon in cash games. Allen has been terrific this year and hasn’t logged fewer than 10.9 DK points since Week 1. That came with Tyrod Taylor at QB. With Herbert at the helm, Allen is averaging 11 targets per game, and that includes a contest in which he left early (back spasms) after seeing two targets. He should have a chance to post big numbers once again if Herbert continues to throw his way 10-plus times per game.

WR Cole Beasley, Bills vs. Patriots ($5,300). This season, Beasley has scored double-digit DK points in all but one game. In that contest, he had 9.8 points. Talk about consistency. The Patriots should prove to be a tougher matchup for the Bills than their past few opponents (Jets, Chiefs, Titans), but as long as Beasley is getting seven targets per game, he can be trusted at this price.

TE Harrison Bryant, Browns vs. Raiders ($3,200). Austin Hooper is set to miss the Browns’ Week 8 as he recovers from an emergency appendectomy. As a result, Bryant and David Njoku will continue to serve as the top two TEs for the Browns. Bryant had two TDs to Njoku’s one last week, so getting him at just $3,200 is a steal.

FLEX A.J. Green, Bengals vs. Titans ($4,500). It seems like Green is finally building up some chemistry with Joe Burrow. He has averaged 12 targets, 7.5 catches, and 89 receiving yards in his past two games and has at least three games with 11 targets on the season. Green catching passes will continue to take the pressure off guys like Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd, so expect him to continue to see work against the Titans, a team that allows the fourth-most DKPPG to receivers (47.7) this year.

D/ST Kansas City Chiefs @ Jets ($4,700). The Chiefs have limited all but one of their opponents to 20 or fewer points and have posted two outings with at least 20 DK points this year, including a 24-point contest against the Broncos last week. Sign us up to take them as they face the lowly Jets.