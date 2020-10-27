Watch the promo of our new celebrity chat show: Filmfare Spotlight

















The evolution of entertainment across the digital realm has brought engaging and relatable content to everyone across the country. It has paved the way for some of the finest talent to entertain audiences with exemplary storylines and heart-touching narratives. They have reached millions of viewers and touched their hearts by breathing life into uniquely remarkable characters. Following the same thought, in a bid to cherish the journey of these actors and their growing bond with their fans, we present to you our latest celebrity chat show – Filmfare Spotlight.

The ten-episodic series will be hosted by Rahul Gangwani, Filmfare Digital Editor and will feature stalwarts of the OTT and movie industry. The host and the guests will engage in a candid conversation about their work and personal lives and you’ll get know more about your favourite actors. Starting 28th October, new episodes arrive every Wednesday and Sunday 12PM.

Watch the promo now to get a sneak peek of what’s in store for you!