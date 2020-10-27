Watch Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco Perform Stripped-Down Version of ‘Lonely’

Directed by Jake Schreier, who also helmed the original music video, the visuals finds the Canadian superstar and his collaborator performing the tune in a recording studio.

Days after premiering their collaboration “Lonely”, Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco have now treated their fans to a stripped-down version of the song through a video posted on Tuesday, October 27. Directed by Jake Schreier, who also helmed the original music video, the visuals finds the collaborators performing the tune in a recording studio.

Benny plays on the electric piano as the Canadian superstar gets candid about his struggles with fame since he was a preteen. “Everybody knows my past now/ Like my house was always made of glass/ And maybe that’s the price you pay/ For the money and fame at an early age,” he sings. “And everybody saw me sick/ And it felt like no one gave a s**t/ They criticized the things I did as an idiot kid.”

“Lonely” marks Justin and Benny’s fifth collaboration and will be included on his upcoming sixth album that still doesn’t have a release date and a title. Justin said of the song, “When he [Blanco] and [Finneas] showed me this song to be honest it was hard to listen to considering how tough it was to get through some of these chapters. I went into the studio and sang through it which wasn’t easy but started to really see the importance of telling this story! It made me realize we all feel lonely at times! Being someone in my position I believe it is powerful to express vulnerability and that’s why I believe this song is so powerful!”

In the original music video for the song, which was unveiled at the same time as the song’s release, Canadian actor Jacob Tremblay played a younger version of Justin. In an interview, the teen star admitted it was such an experience that he “would have never seen coming.”