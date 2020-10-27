Watch Jamie Lynn Spears & Co-Stars Revive Zoey 101 Theme Song

Pacific Coast Academy is back in session!

Jamie Lynn Spears finally reunited with her Zoey 101 co-stars on Tuesday, Oct. 27, when she debuted a new music video of the show’s remixed theme song.

The 29-year-old actress turned the “Follow Me (Zoey 101)” song reveal into a big event by bringing back favorite PCA students Chase Matthews, Quinn Pensky, Michael Barret and Logan Reese—that would be actors Sean Flynn, Erin Sanders, Chris Massey and Matthew Underwood, respectively.

Also joining the show-stopping ensemble were A-list influencers JoJo Siwa, Sofia Reyes, Dixie D’Amelio and Noah Beck, who played themselves auditioning to be characters in a very meta Zoey 101, directed by Gigi Gorgeous. Filmed on Sept. 29 at a “secret location,” the music video ended with a confetti-filled dance party, where Dixie and Noah locked lips as Quinn and Logan.

Jamie Lynn spoke to Ryan Seacrest ahead of the premiere, telling him why the song is meant to tide fans over until the full-on TV reboot of the Nickelodeon show in 2021.